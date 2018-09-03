English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total98/105
BJP32
INC49
JDS13
OTH4
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP3
INC0
JDS0
OTH
City Council
total28/29
BJP9
INC14
JDS3
OTH2
Town Council
total47/53
BJP12
INC26
JDS8
OTH1
Town Panchayat
total20/20
BJP8
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards35/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS2
OTH6
Mysore
Wards65/65
BJP22
INC19
JDS18
OTH6
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Smartphones With Sliding Cameras- Starring Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo
In less than a year, four different Chinese tech giants have revealed bezel-less smartphones with hidden cameras. Two are already on the market, two are on their way.
Smartphones With Sliding Cameras- Starring Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo and Vivo (image: News18.com)
Loading...
Smartphone bezels have been slimming down dramatically in recent years, in turn bringing bigger displays and controversial notches -- but it's either that or no selfie cam!
The Vivo Apex concept phone, shown at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, got things rolling, with bezel-less reality following shortly after when both Vivo and Oppo released devices with pop-up cameras (otherwise hidden inside) this summer -- Vivo with the NEX and Oppo with the Find X.
Now two more Chinese manufacturers -- Xiaomi and Honor -- are jumping on the sliding camera bandwagon. At IFA 2018, Huawei's sub-brand Honor teased its own take on the hidden camera when it announced the upcoming Magic 2, a successor to the 2016 Magic phone. Featuring a ‘FullView Display,' this almost bezel-less device has found a different way to ‘pop up' the camera.
Honor's president George Zhao stood on stage at the Berlin event and then slid the smartphone, manually pushing up the camera, rather than relying on an automated mechanism. For anyone that remembers their phone from a decade ago, there's a good chance it did just that, though revealing a keyboard instead.
The device will be powered by newly announced Huawei Kirin 980 processor, which will rival the Snapdragon 845 and feature in phones such as the Huawei P20 Pro. It's not sure when the Magic 2 will be released, or where, as the original Magic was a limited edition in China.
Not one to be left out, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's president, Lin Bin posted a render of the much-anticipated Mi Mix 3, with the same sort of manual sliding mechanism as the Honor Magic 2. The post doesn't reveal much except that the phone might be released around October time.
The Vivo Apex concept phone, shown at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, got things rolling, with bezel-less reality following shortly after when both Vivo and Oppo released devices with pop-up cameras (otherwise hidden inside) this summer -- Vivo with the NEX and Oppo with the Find X.
Now two more Chinese manufacturers -- Xiaomi and Honor -- are jumping on the sliding camera bandwagon. At IFA 2018, Huawei's sub-brand Honor teased its own take on the hidden camera when it announced the upcoming Magic 2, a successor to the 2016 Magic phone. Featuring a ‘FullView Display,' this almost bezel-less device has found a different way to ‘pop up' the camera.
Honor's president George Zhao stood on stage at the Berlin event and then slid the smartphone, manually pushing up the camera, rather than relying on an automated mechanism. For anyone that remembers their phone from a decade ago, there's a good chance it did just that, though revealing a keyboard instead.
The device will be powered by newly announced Huawei Kirin 980 processor, which will rival the Snapdragon 845 and feature in phones such as the Huawei P20 Pro. It's not sure when the Magic 2 will be released, or where, as the original Magic was a limited edition in China.
Not one to be left out, Chinese tech giant Xiaomi's president, Lin Bin posted a render of the much-anticipated Mi Mix 3, with the same sort of manual sliding mechanism as the Honor Magic 2. The post doesn't reveal much except that the phone might be released around October time.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janamashtami: Video of Shah Rukh Khan Breaking Dahi Handi is Winning the Internet; See Here
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- A Man Donated Rs 94 to Kerala Relief Fund He Earned From Begging
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
- Upcoming Tata Harrier Latest Spy Images Reveal Complete Interiors, Resembles Nexon Compact SUV
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...