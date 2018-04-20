English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Smartron t.phone P Now Available in Gold Colour Variant

t.phone P by Smartron is now available in an all-new colour variant.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
Smartron t.phone P Gold Edition. (Image: Smartron)
Smartron, India’s first global technology OEM company and premier IoT solutions brand, today announced the all-new Gold Edition of the t.phone P. The Gold variant of the phone will exclusively be available on Flipkart starting 11:59 PM on April 22, 2018. Smartron has introduced this all-new gold variant to cater to the consumer demand by adding one more colour option in the smartphone line-up.

Smartron t.phone P Specifications

As for its specifications, the t.phone P features a 5.2-inch IPS display with a 1,280x720 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SOC, coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB using external microSD. As per Amit Boni, (VP - Sales and Marketing, Smartron), Smartron is the only Qualcomm license holders in India. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat.

Also read: Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco Available For Pre-Bookings in India Through Online And Offline Channels

The t.phone P features a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The biggest USP of the device is its battery - with a 5000 mAh capacity and claims of up to two days of usage. Connectivity options on the t.phone P include a hybrid Nano-SIM slot, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM and micro USB port with OTG support. The Smartron device also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As per Amit Boni, the reason for a hybrid SIM slot is that the company is also offering a free 1000GB cloud storage to t.phone P users on its own 't.cloud' storage, minimising the need for an external microSD.

Read our full review of the Smartron t.phone P here.

Or watch: Smartron t.phone P Review | A Tough Budget Player With a Massive Battery


 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
