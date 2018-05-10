Smartron tband With ECG, BP Monitoring Launched at Rs 4,999

Smartron has announced the launch of their first wearable device, the tband. With features such as ECG (Electrocardiography) and BP (Blood Pressure) monitoring to measure a Unique Fatigue & Stress Factor, the tband will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting 12:01 on May 13, 2018, at a price of Rs 4,999.Smartron aims to cater to the fitness needs of its users with the tband and hence its tband, combined with the ‘thealth’ app gives the user an overall Health Index score which is a combination of activity tracking, calorie count, sleeping patterns, stress & fatigue levels as well as Blood Pressure and Heart Health. Apart from ECG and BP monitoring features, tband comes with the ability to continuously measure heart rate as well as resting heart rate. Along with basic fitness parameters such as calorie burn, steps and running distance, with sleep tracking, the tband highlights sleep patterns and efficiency. As per Smartron, it also helps the user throughout his/her day with customizable alerts for waking up and medicine reminders, DnD option, inactive and SOS alerts, SMS and call notifications.Launching the tband, Rohit Rathi, President & Co-Founder, Smartron said, “The tband is made for those who don’t just want to track their activity or calorie count but are looking at a holistic health indicator which is highlighted through our Health Index. The tband also brings features like hourly HRM, sleep efficiency, stress and fatigue monitoring all of which are very important factors for a healthy life.”The tband features a customisable design with 18mm changeable watch straps. The tband also has an IP 67 rating that makes it dust and water resistant. The band is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones, sporting an OLED display with a 100mAh LI battery that lasts for 2-4 days depending on notifications and usage.The tband is Smartron’s first step towards building the tronX Health ecosystem. With this launch, Smartron is also bringing a number of health partners on board to offer a services platform around the device. Some of the key partner brands include Portea, Talwalkars, Growfitter, FeetApart, Healthsignz. Smartron also plans to extend this partnership to hospitals, pharmacies and doctor appointments. The tband is going to be exclusively available on Flipkart starting the 13th of May at 12:01 AM. As the launch offer, the tband will also come with an additional premium leather strap available to all buyers.