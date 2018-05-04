Smartron t.book Flex 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India For Rs 42,990

Smartron, India’s global technology OEM and Premier IoT brand today announced the launch of the next-generation of its multifunctional laptop, the tbook flex. The tbook flex has been launched at a starting price of Rs 42,990 for the m3 processor variant. In addition to the base variant, the company has also launched an i5 version of the tbook flex which will be available for purchase at Rs 52,990. The all-new tbook flex will exclusively be available on Flipkart starting midnight on May 13, 2018.Smartron has also initiated a launch campaign for tbook flex, #TheFlexperience, highlighting the flexibility that the device offers. tbook flex has been designed for those who are always on the move and require a multipurpose and multifunctional laptop with increased mobility, productivity and performance.As for its specifications, the Smartron tbook flex sports a 12.2-inch WQXGA display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio as well as multi-touch functionality. The device also features a 2-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera, along with a dual mic, speakers and a dual-band WiFi. The two variants of the tbook flex are powered by a 7th Gen. Intel Core m3, 7Y30, (1.00 GHz up to 2.60 GHz) processor and a 7th Gen. Intel Core i5, 7Y54, (1.20 Ghz up to 3.20 Ghz) processor. In addition, they come with a 4GB LPDDR3 RAM and a 128GB internal storage.The device dons a dual tone finish and a flexstand with a step-less hinge design and an ability to flex upto 150 degrees. It comes with an island style, backlit, keyboard and Bluetooth connectivity to enable typing from a short distance.The laptop also features a fingerprint scanner for security and comes equipped with Thunderbolt 3 USB Type C port that enables users to transfer data at rates up to 40 Gbps as per the company. The laptop also comes with a type C fast charging port, two USB 3.0 ports and an SD memory card slot. As the successor of Smartron’s earlier tbook, the flex is now available in two colour variants of dual tone Orange-Grey and Black Grey.The tbook flex will be available at Rs 42,990 and Rs 52,990 for the m3 and i5 version respectively, exclusively on Flipkart starting midnight on May 13, 2018.