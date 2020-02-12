Smartwatch-like Device That Claims to Detect Dementia Early to be Tried by Millions

A device that works like a smartwatch can reportedly help in detecting early signs of dementia effectively. Now, the project has received the support of England's ex-Prime Minister David Cameron as well as Microsoft's iconic co-founder Bill Gates, and will be reportedly tried by a million people in Britain as part of the device's trial run. If successful, the device will mark a new milestone in the attempt to fight the memory ailment, and mark yet another new achievement for the world of technology.

As of now, the project hopes to get a funding of at least £67 million (~Rs 620 crore) in the first six years, and eventually scale up to £100 million (~Rs 926 crore) by 2030. The project was devised in a collaboration between organisations such as The Alan Turing Institute, University College London, and universities such as Cambridge University and the University of Exeter. The Alzheimer's Institute, UK is also involved in the ongoing project.

As per a report published by The Daily Mail, scientists are currently studying data of around 10,000 people to identify ‘fingerprints’ that can help in early diagnosis of dementia. The device in question can reportedly detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease as well as other forms of dementia, and the researchers claim that this will be crucial as symptoms of dementia can begin developing as early as 20 years before their general diagnosis.

The wearable device is said to use artificial intelligence, with the algorithms monitoring more than 30 indicators in individuals that are using the product. In a period of three years, the prototype of the device will be targeted at more than one million people, all of whom are in their 40s. These people have been recruited as part of the UK government’s Accelerating Detection of Diseases programme.

