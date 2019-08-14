The company behind Snapchat, Snap has launched its third generation AR sunglasses, Snap Spectacles 3. According to a report, the company has reworked the design with tweaks and is pricing them at approximately Rs 27,000, It will be available on Spectacles.com from November. Notably, Spectacles 2 was launched at Rs 10,000 approximately. According to The Verge, the Spectacles 3 is a 'limited release' and is aimed at a 'small group' of 'fashion-forward' people. It could be that Snap is weary of the success of its first product which had the company spend nearly $40 million on the unsold Spectacles.

The Verge further reports that the high price would likely limit the appeal among high school and college students who make up Snapchat's core user base. A company spokesperson stated that the model represented a much-needed investment in the platform. Notably, the glasses feature a second camera allowing Spectacles to capture depth shots for the first time. It also has a suite for 3D effects that take advantage of the device's new depth perception ability. The development is exclusive to Spectacles for the time being and the company plans to allow third-party developers to design depth effects starting later in 2019.

For now, the glasses will be available in two shades, carbon and mineral and will sport a lightweight steel frame, adjustable tips, and tinted lenses. Spectacles allow users to capture photos and videos by tapping a button on top and after syncing them to an Android or iOS device, one can edit them and share them. Furthermore, the report has revealed that the battery life of Spectacles has been improved from the previous edition and Snap says that one will be able to capture 70 videos on a charge along with more than 200 photos. It has a storage of 4GB and can hold up to 100 videos or 1,200 photos.

The Spectacles can be recharged by storing them in the charging case and takes 75 minutes to be fully charged. The charger, on its own part, can be recharged with a USB-C cable. Photos are stored at a resolution of 1,642 by 1,642 pixels while videos are stored at 1,216 by 1,216 pixels. While Snap is offering a new way to view snaps by including a 3D viewer, the Spectacles still does not transfer automatically to the Snapchat account as technical hurdles prevent automatic transfer.

