Snap CEO Evan Spiegel Says Apple's New Privacy Measures Are Good for End Consumers

With Facebook launching criticism of Apple's upcoming privacy changes, CEO of Snap Inc, Evan Spiegel has said that while it will be disruptive for advertising, it is ultimately the right choice for consumers. In an interview with CNBC, Spiegel said that the new changes announced by Apple are in line with his company's privacy philosophy as it has never allowed device-specific targeting.

Spiegel told the channel that Snap has always taken a very protective stance when it comes to users' data. "We generally view this as a good thing overall for consumers, even if it’s a little disruptive for advertisers in the near term," Spiegel was quoted by CNBC as saying. Apple's change pertains to developers asking for permission to track users' behaviour across apps. Apple's identifier for advertisers (IDFA) is a string of code on every Apple device. Once the new privacy update rolls out with iOS 14.5, developers will be forced to ask for permission to access a user's IDFA via a prompt.

Spiegel's response comes on a completely different end of the spectrum as to Facebook. Facebook has repeatedly criticised Apple for the planned change, saying that it will hurt small businesses. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an earnings call last week, was quoted as saying, "Apple may say they’re doing this to help people but the moves clearly track their competitor interests. We and others are going to be up against this for the foreseeable future."

Snap also told investors that Apple's changes would present a risk of interruption to demand after they're implemented. Snap has also said that it is working with Apple to prepare for the changes and plans to provide advertisers with more opportunities to provide their products and services to Snap users directly via Snapchat.