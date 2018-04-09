English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapchat Brings Back 'Reverse Chronological Order'
Snapchat had claimed to notice a growth improvment after the roll out of the modified version in Q4 2017.
The new update is letting users see stories in reverse chronological order in both the new the designs. (Photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Snapchat has brought back an earlier feature called "reverse chronological order" into its app that allowed users to see recent stories first.This has replaced the new feature called "algorithmically sorted feeds" that surfaced into the app's interface in the redesign. "The new update is letting users see stories in reverse chronological order in both of the new the designs; the one where there are just stories and tabs, as well as the other where there are separate stories and chat tabs", TechCrunch reported on Sunday.
The messaging app's move towards an algorithmic ranking in its redesign ensured that people you watched stories from or chatted with most, showed up at the top so you'd be less likely to miss their content. Switching to a similar functional design has helped Instagram and Twitter boost growth. Snapchat had seen the daily active user growth sag from 17 per cent to under 3 per cent per quarter after the launch of Facebook's Snapchat clone "Instagram stories". Snapchat had claimed to notice a growth improvment after the roll out of the modified version in Q4 2017.
Snapchat has recently introduced a new "Group Video Chat" feature that will make connecting with friends and family more fun. "Today, we're excited to introduce Group Video Chat on Snapchat!," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday. Users can start the group chat with just a tap on the video icon. Up to 16 friends can video chat together at the same time. Meanwhile, group audio chatting can support 32 friends at once. Friends have the option to join a Group call just with voice too, or toggle between video and voice, if they aren't camera ready, the blogpost added. With another new feature "Mentions", users can tag friends in the Snaps they add to their own Story.
In another news, Snap had recently announced that it had cut 7 percent of its global workforce in March, as disclosed by it in a regulatory filing. The social media company said it would incur about $10 million of cash expenditure due to severance costs to be reflected in the current quarter ending March 31. As a result of the layoffs, primarily in its engineering and sales teams, the company said it sees savings of about $25 million in 2018. The company had said it had 3,069 employees as of December 31, 2017, according to its annual filing. The Snapchat parent has been under pressure from investors to reduce costs after revenue fell short of analyst expectations during Snap's first year as a publicly traded company.
