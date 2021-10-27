Snapchat Clocks 100 Million Monthly Users In India; Announces Multiple Partnerships

Snapchat, the camera-based social networking app that is a favourite among young smartphone users now has 100 million users in India, the company’s co-founder Evan Spiegel announced at an event on Wednesday. Snapchat, during its Snap For India 2021 event, also announced several partnerships that the company is doing with Indian companies to further grow the social media camera app that is focussed on augmented reality. Snapchat also claims that it has increased its new new advertisers by 70 percent in 2020 and it introducing new monetisation streams for users creating content on Snapchat.

Among its new partners, Snap also announced that it is working with Flipkart to develop AR experiences for e-commerce. The company is also deploying its Camera Kit that is an end-to-end solution for third-party developers, within Flipkart’s camera storefront to let online users shop for new products. Snap also announced that it is partnering with Zomato to help users access restaurant information and be able to place food orders directly from their personal Map on the Snapchat app.

Apart from this, Snapchat is also offering virtual try-ons for Snapchat. These include Mumbai-based cosmmetics company Sagar Cosmetics and beauty brand MyGlamm to its AR shopping beta programme.

The company also announced that it is working with various Android equipment manufacturers to expand Snapchat. Samsung is the first smartphone maker to deploy Snapchat’s AR experiences with its native camera app.

