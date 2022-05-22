Snapchat Could Soon Let Parents Monitor Their Kids’ Chat And Friends List

Snapchat is reportedly planning to introduce a new parental control feature called “Family Center,” which will allow parents to see who are the friends of their kids on the app.

The new feature will also allow parents to see who they’ve been messaging with over the past seven days and more, reports TechCrunch. “Snap is one of the last Big Tech social platforms to address the need for parental monitoring tools, though its app sees heavy use among younger users,” the report mentioned.

Snapchat app now reaches more than 75 per cent of 13-34-year-olds in over 20 countries, and 80 per cent of the Gen Z population had watched at least one of its Snap Original shows.

The new feature could be useful for parents because, unlike many social networks, Snapchat’s friend lists aren’t public.

This new feature also allows parents to assist their teen in reporting abuse and harassment.

The parental control feature works by allowing parents to invite their teen (or teens) to the new in-app “Family Center” in order to begin the monitoring as mentioned in a report.

The recipient of that invitation has the option of either accepting or declining the invitation.

