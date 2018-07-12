English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Snapchat Down: Not Working For Many Android Users Across Britain
The app started crashing one day after Snapchat announced that it was rolling out a new "lens explorer" to allow users to browse through thousands of lenses created by the app in recent months.
Snapchat Down: Not Working For Many Android Users Across Britain (image for representation)
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has reportedly been crashing down on some Android devices for the past couple of days, the media reported. "We're aware many Snapchatters are experiencing crashing on the app. We're looking into it and working on a fix!" Snapchat Support said in a tweet. According to a report in The Independent late on Wednesday, the app is down across Britain.
Also Read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone
The app started crashing one day after Snapchat announced that it was rolling out a new "lens explorer" to allow users to browse through thousands of lenses created by the app in recent months, the report said. The company, however, is yet to confirm whether or not the bug is only affecting Android devices. Many users took to social media and expressed the issues they were facing with the app.
Also Read: Infinix Hot 6 Pro First Impressions Review: Decent Budget Smartphone With Amazing Battery Life
Snapchat has given no timeline about by when would this issue be resolved, the report added.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
Also Read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone
The app started crashing one day after Snapchat announced that it was rolling out a new "lens explorer" to allow users to browse through thousands of lenses created by the app in recent months, the report said. The company, however, is yet to confirm whether or not the bug is only affecting Android devices. Many users took to social media and expressed the issues they were facing with the app.
Also Read: Infinix Hot 6 Pro First Impressions Review: Decent Budget Smartphone With Amazing Battery Life
Snapchat has given no timeline about by when would this issue be resolved, the report added.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- 'They're Going Home': Twitter Trolls English Fans After Croatia Beats England in World Cup Semis
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante worth Rs 4 Crore Catches Fire at Petrol Pump, Completely Destroyed [Video]
- Indian Man With World's Longest Fingernails Will Finally Cut Them After 66 Years
- Priyanka Chopra Ups Her Fashion Game in a Graphic Fendi Outfit; See Pics
- Move Over Messi, Virender Sehwag Has Found 'Messi Ka Chacha' on the Internet