English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Snapchat Down: Not Working For Many Android Users Across Britain

The app started crashing one day after Snapchat announced that it was rolling out a new "lens explorer" to allow users to browse through thousands of lenses created by the app in recent months.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Snapchat Down: Not Working For Many Android Users Across Britain
Snapchat Down: Not Working For Many Android Users Across Britain (image for representation)
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has reportedly been crashing down on some Android devices for the past couple of days, the media reported. "We're aware many Snapchatters are experiencing crashing on the app. We're looking into it and working on a fix!" Snapchat Support said in a tweet. According to a report in The Independent late on Wednesday, the app is down across Britain.

Also Read: Honor 7A Review: A Good Looking Budget 'Dual Camera' Smartphone

The app started crashing one day after Snapchat announced that it was rolling out a new "lens explorer" to allow users to browse through thousands of lenses created by the app in recent months, the report said. The company, however, is yet to confirm whether or not the bug is only affecting Android devices. Many users took to social media and expressed the issues they were facing with the app.

Also Read: Infinix Hot 6 Pro First Impressions Review: Decent Budget Smartphone With Amazing Battery Life

Snapchat has given no timeline about by when would this issue be resolved, the report added.

Also Watch: Asus Zenfone 5Z First Impressions | Lookout OnePlus 6!

Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery