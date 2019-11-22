Snapchat Has a New Lens That Takes You Back in Time, And Into The Future Too
Snapchat's new Time Machine lens works on both selfie and rear cameras and allows users to slide across the screen and change their appearance in real-time.
Image for Representation (File photo/Reuters)
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has launched a new lens called 'Time Machine' that allows its users to change the appearance of their age simply by dragging a slider across the device's screen. The lens uses advanced training models and robust neural network technology, which transform not only your face but also hair, almost immediately. "Time Machine lens lets you change the appearance of your age by dragging a simple slider across your screen, going from young to old in less than a second. Using advanced machine learning and training models, you can see the years melt away (or pile up!) in real-time, then share with your closest friends with just a tap," the company said in a statement.
The new lens for Snapchat has been made available for both Android and iPhone users. It is available for all iOS models after the iPhone 6s. For Android models which includes the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, Galaxy A70, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Y7, Huawei Y9, Redmi Note 7, OnePlus 6T, and Google Pixel 3a. Additionally, the lens works on both the selfie and rear camera.
Recently, Snapchat announced a new 3D Camera Mode that will let users make and share images with diorama-like depth effects. The feature is only available to users with an iPhone X and above as it uses the tech used by the True Depth camera, but any Android or iOS device will be able to receive and view the creations.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Kartik Aaryan Tries to Troll Ananya Panday for Her Pants, She Shuts Him up with Epic Response
- Happy Birthday Mark Ruffalo: Bruce Banner's Quotes from MCU That Will Make You Revisit the Movies
- 'Gonna Tell My Kids' is the Newest Meme in Town and Desi Twitter Has Given a Hilarious Twist to it