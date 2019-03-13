Snapchat-Inspired Filters Come to YouTube Stories: Watch Video

One of the key challenges in making AR features possible is anchoring virtual content to the real world. Learn how we employ machine learning to infer approximate 3D surface geometry, enabling real-time visual effects with only a single camera input. https://t.co/QjbsOFvMdl pic.twitter.com/Mb5vR3fz4x — Google AI (@GoogleAI) March 8, 2019

Late last week Google published a post on its AI blog announcing a slew of new AR features coming to various apps via the latest ARCore software development kit. Thanks to this tech, YouTube is joining the selfie filter craze: the newest version of YouTube Stories now lets creators "add objects like animated masks, glasses, 3D hats and more" with a little help from ARCore's Augmented Faces API.The API uses machine learning to create highly accurate 3D meshes for users' faces which are used as the basis for filters that can simulate light reflections, imitate natural lighting, model face occlusions, and achieve realistic makeup effects.While these YouTube Stories filters are limited to creators who have access to the feature (those who have 10,000 or more subscribers) and developers, non-YouTube celebrities will be able to try out some of Google's new AR tech with Google Maps and Playground, which will be rolling out soon.