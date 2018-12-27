English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapchat Introduces Lenses For Dogs: Watch Video
Snapchat delivered an early present for pet owners on Christmas Eve: lenses for your dog.
Snapchat Introduces Lenses For Dogs. REUTERS/Jason Lee - RC13DFC57EF0
Back in October, Snapchat brought cat-friendly lenses to the platform. Pups were left out of the equation because filters allegedly already worked for canines, but dog owners knew that successful lens application on a dog was based more on luck than a systematic platform feature.
As of Monday, though, the company officially introduced dog lenses for man's best friend. Users are already digitally dressing their canine companions up for the holidays:
The lenses are available on the latest version of Snapchat, so you can now give your pooch a set of reindeer antlers, a pizza face, and more. As the company continues to evolve and improve their object recognition tech, maybe rabbit owners will soon be able to dress their bunny up like Santa, too.
thank you snapchat for blessing us with a filter that works for dogs pic.twitter.com/YA0giCABAz— lanna (@amccaslinn) December 24, 2018
Snapchat finally has a lens for dogs and it’s the best Christmas ever pic.twitter.com/jOvMpD8zjb— stephanie (@Steph0nMe) December 24, 2018
