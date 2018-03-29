English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapchat May Let Users Control Third-Party App Access: Report
Snapchat -- is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users control which third-party apps will have access to their accounts.
Snapchat May Let Users Control Third-Party App Access: Report (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Snap Inc -- the parent company of popular photo-sharing app Snapchat -- is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users control which third-party apps will have access to their accounts, the media reported. The latest beta version of Snapchat has a new feature category called "Connected Apps" whose description read: "These apps are connected to your Snapchat account. Choose an app to control what it has access to."
Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
"This section could very well soon show what third-party apps users have connected directly to their Snapchat account. Snap currently allows this with Bitmoji, an app for creating cartoon versions of yourself which Snapchat bought in 2016," Mashable reported late Wednesday. "This update could help Snapchat become its own app ecosystem, not unlike Facebook, Google and Twitter. All three of those companies allow for log-in on other third-party networks," the report added.
Amid speculations about how much data Snap would let third parties access, a Snap spokesperson told Engadget that the company doesn't share user-identifiable information with advertisers. This comes at a time when Facebook users are uninstalling apps they got connected with long ago via "Facebook log-in" after the social media platform was hit by a major data scandal.
Also Read: Amazon Launches Kindle Lite App For Indian Android Users
"Snap doesn't offer a service similar to Facebook's Graph API or share friend network information with third parties, which is what enabled the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Those policies, and the company's approach to privacy, won't change," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Engadget.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
"This section could very well soon show what third-party apps users have connected directly to their Snapchat account. Snap currently allows this with Bitmoji, an app for creating cartoon versions of yourself which Snapchat bought in 2016," Mashable reported late Wednesday. "This update could help Snapchat become its own app ecosystem, not unlike Facebook, Google and Twitter. All three of those companies allow for log-in on other third-party networks," the report added.
Amid speculations about how much data Snap would let third parties access, a Snap spokesperson told Engadget that the company doesn't share user-identifiable information with advertisers. This comes at a time when Facebook users are uninstalling apps they got connected with long ago via "Facebook log-in" after the social media platform was hit by a major data scandal.
Also Read: Amazon Launches Kindle Lite App For Indian Android Users
"Snap doesn't offer a service similar to Facebook's Graph API or share friend network information with third parties, which is what enabled the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Those policies, and the company's approach to privacy, won't change," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Engadget.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP34 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Facebook Should Have Regulated Itself, But It’s Too Late Now
- Mahira Khan Steals The Show As She Dances To 'UP Bihar Lootne' At Wedding; Watch Video
- 2018 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Vs Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Vs KTM Duke 200 Spec Comparison