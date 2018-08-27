English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Snapchat Now Lets You Send Musical GIFs
Snapchat has reportedly joined hands with third-party service TuneMoji to allow users to post musical GIFs to a personal chat or their Story.
Snapchat Now Lets You Send Musical GIFs (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has reportedly joined hands with third-party service TuneMoji to allow users to post musical Graphics Interchange Format (GIFs) to a personal chat or their Story. TuneMoji shows a searchable gallery of GIFs which users would be able to set to different licensed songs and sounds from which users could select a messaging app they wish to share the musical GIF on, including Snapchat, Business Insider reported on Sunday.
The integration comes after Snapchat opened up to third-party developers with its full-fledged developer platform "Snap Kit" platform earlier in June. However, users would not be able to open Snapchat and send musical GIFs from inside the app. So order to send musical GIFs, users must have both TuneMoji and Snapchat downloaded on their devices.
But TuneMoji CEO James Fabricant claimed that the firm has been working on closer integrations with all its messaging partners, including Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, the report added.
Also Watch
The integration comes after Snapchat opened up to third-party developers with its full-fledged developer platform "Snap Kit" platform earlier in June. However, users would not be able to open Snapchat and send musical GIFs from inside the app. So order to send musical GIFs, users must have both TuneMoji and Snapchat downloaded on their devices.
But TuneMoji CEO James Fabricant claimed that the firm has been working on closer integrations with all its messaging partners, including Facebook-owned Instagram and WhatsApp, the report added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Very New, Somewhat Familiar And Still Very Brilliant
Monday 13 August , 2018 Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asus Zenfone 5Z Gets Major Software Update: Face Unlock, Camera Improvements And More
- T-Mobile Data Leak Exposes 2 Million Customers Data
- Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Goes on Sale via Amazon India For The First Time
- Neha Dhupia Won't Take 'Maternity Leave' During Pregnancy
- Danny Boyle Quit James Bond Film Over Refusing to Kill 007
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...