Snapchat+ Premium Subscription Service Comes To India: Price And Features

Snap has introduced its premium subscription service called Snapchat+ in India this week. The company is looking to monetise its social media platform and engage with more users with an exclusive set of features that includes using Snapchat on the web.

Snapchat understands that India is a price-conscious market, which is why its subscription is available at a nominal monthly fee.

Snapchat+ Subscription Price in India

Snapchat+ subscription service price in India is set at Rs 49 for one month. Globally, Snapchat+ costs $3.99 which is close to Rs 320 approx in India. So, you can clearly see that Snapchat has made a serious effort to woo users in the country.

Snapchat+ Subscription Features

Snap says that for users taking this monthly subscription in India, they get additional features like a collection of exclusive, experimental, and even pre-released features. Snapchat+ users in India can also use the platform on the web and chat with their friends via video calls.

Snapchat says users can change the app icons, see who has viewed your Stories on Snapchat, and pin one of your friends to the top of the chat screen. In addition to this, they can see the location of their friends, and add a black star badge next to their display name.

“This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support” the company had said at the time.

Snapchat is the latest social platform looking to monetise its product with a special paid version of the app for users. Twitter and Telegram have also confirmed their respective paid versions.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov officially shared the details about the paid Telegram service which will offer additional features for its subscribers. Similarly, Twitter has its Blue subscription model that could be opened up to more countries in the coming months.

