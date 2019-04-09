English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapchat Releases Its Rebuilt App For Android
The redesign does not implement any major changes in the user interface (UI) or navigation on Snapchat, but the new version is expected to be much faster than the old version with lesser bugs.
Snapchat Releases Its Rebuilt App For Android (Photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Loading...
Photo-messaging app Snapchat has finally released its rebuilt app for Android users in a bid to bring performance for the Android version up to par with the iOS version. The redesign does not implement any major changes in the user interface (UI) or navigation on Snapchat, but the new version is expected to be much faster than the old version with lesser bugs, The Verge reported on Monday.
The new app is designed to factor in things like the huge Android ecosystem, with its wide breadth of hardware - particularly for cameras and processors, that means that different phones can have widely differing capabilities. "With this new foundation I wouldn't be surprised if you actually see things starting to come to Android even before iOS sometimes," the report quoted Snapchat's Vice President of Product, Jacob Andreou as saying.
The company had been worling on this new version for Android users since the beginning of 2018. The company first tried to simply patch its way out of the issues with the old app, but eventually realised that it would have to rewrite the Android version from scratch to achieve the results the company wanted, the report said.
Snapchat announced the roll-out of the new Android version via Twitter with the hashtag -- #SnapForAndroid and a picture of the 'Snapchat Ghost' smiling at the Android robot.
The new app is designed to factor in things like the huge Android ecosystem, with its wide breadth of hardware - particularly for cameras and processors, that means that different phones can have widely differing capabilities. "With this new foundation I wouldn't be surprised if you actually see things starting to come to Android even before iOS sometimes," the report quoted Snapchat's Vice President of Product, Jacob Andreou as saying.
The company had been worling on this new version for Android users since the beginning of 2018. The company first tried to simply patch its way out of the issues with the old app, but eventually realised that it would have to rewrite the Android version from scratch to achieve the results the company wanted, the report said.
Snapchat announced the roll-out of the new Android version via Twitter with the hashtag -- #SnapForAndroid and a picture of the 'Snapchat Ghost' smiling at the Android robot.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Called a Horse by Husband's Ex-Wife on Facebook is 'Ready to Drop Police Case'
- AFC Has No Problem if Minerva Punjab FC Find Alternate Venue: AIFF Informs Club
- Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
- Saif Ali Khan Chooses This Actress Over Daughter Sara Ali Khan For Jawaani Jaaneman
- Arjun Reddy Star Vijay Deverakonda Heaps Praise on Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Teaser
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results