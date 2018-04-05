English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Snapchat Rolls 0ut 'Group Video Chat' Feature

Snapchat has introduced a new "Group Video Chat" feature that will make connecting with friends and family more fun.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2018, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Snapchat Rolls 0ut 'Group Video Chat' Feature
Snapchat Rolls 0ut 'Group Video Chat' Feature (photo for representation)
Photo-sharing platform Snapchat has introduced a new "Group Video Chat" feature that will make connecting with friends and family more fun. "Today, we're excited to introduce Group Video Chat on Snapchat!," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Also Read: Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance

Users can start the group chat with just a tap on the video icon. Up to 16 friends can video chat together at the same time. Meanwhile, group audio chatting can support 32 friends at once.

Also Read: Facebook's Zuckerberg to Testify Before US Congress April 10-11

Friends have the option to join a Group call just with voice too, or toggle between video and voice, if they aren't camera ready, the blogpost added. With another new feature "Mentions", users can tag friends in the Snaps they add to their own Story.

"Group Video Chat" and "Mentions" will be rolling out globally over the next few weeks.

Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India


 




Also Watch

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination

Recommended For You