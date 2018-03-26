English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapchat Rolls Out 'Map Explore' to Find Friends, Events
The feature will show Explore updates for Story snaps, including breaking news and other events from around the world.
Snapchat Rolls Out 'Map Explore' to Find Friends, Events (photo for representation, image: Reuters)
Photo-sharing app Snapchat has rolled out a new feature called "Map Explore" that will make it easier for users to find events and see friends' updates on Snap Map. Snap said the travel and location updates will automatically appear on user's Snap Map when friends opt to share their location, The Verge reported on Thursday. The feature will also show Explore updates for Story snaps, including breaking news and other events from around the world, the report added.
"We made 'Map Explore' because we noticed that when you open the Map, you aren't always sure where to start your journey," Snapchat was quoted as saying in the statement. "Unless you swiped outside your city, you might never see some of the amazing events our community is capturing," the statement added. To access the feature, pinch to zoom out from the camera screen when you launch the app.
Tap on new updates at the bottom of the screen, then swipe horizontally to scroll through updates from your friends and other content from Snap Map. If you want to delete your status or turn on Ghost Mode (which hides your location) tap on the settings icon in the top right hand of the map. In 2017, Snapchat launched Snap Map as a tool to let users share their location with friends.
