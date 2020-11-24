Snapchat Rolls Out Spotlight to Rival TikTok and Instagram Reels

Snapchat is adding a new section namely, Spotlight that will allow users to discover short videos in a vertical format. The new feature on the platform will hope to rival TikTok and Instagram's Reels that have gained massive popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a bid to entice short video creators, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, says that it will also offer a million dollars per day in funding to Spotlight videos that are most popular (popularity based on several factors). The feature is currently limited to the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, with more countries coming soon.

Snapchat users can discover Spotlight videos in a new tab present at the bottom right corner that is represented by a play button icon. The feed will utilise a similar algorithm to TikTok, in ranking each clip based on engagement. Users will also be able to upload videos on Spotlight, just as the way, they upload stories. Users can use Snapchat's "creative tools" like captions, sounds, lenses or GIFs to make their "Snaps stand out."

The company has also published a set of guidelines to submit videos for Spotlight. It explains that all videos can be up to 60 seconds long, have to be shot vertically and be "original." That also indicates that users probably won't be able to repost TikTok videos as they contain a watermark and licenced music files. Additionally, the company further notes that "still-image photos, horizontal Snaps, blurry Snaps, and text-only Snaps won't show up on Spotlight."

Coming to monetising Spotlight videos, Snap explains that the company is allowing creators to earn a share of more than $1 million that it is distributing each day. It is somewhat similar to TikTok's Creator Fund, providing financial incentive to keep users posting. However, Snapchat cautions that users must not submit sponsored or "paid-for Snaps" content. Additionally, only users above the age of 16 are only eligible for the programme. The payment is also determined by the company's "proprietary formula," which takes into account various engagement metrics and other factors during each day. The global availability details of Spotlight is yet to be shared by the company.