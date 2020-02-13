Snapchat Testing New App Redesign for iOS and Android Users

Snapchat users may soon get to see a redesigned app for Android and iOS. The latest version of the app will also sport a breaking news section. The Verge reported that it has received screenshots from a tipster that showed that the latest developments are being tested and have been rolled out to some of its users. The redesigned app will have a new home for the Snap Map and video programming. In another expected update, one will be able to stay connected to the happenings around the world as the app is likely to provide headlines of breaking news.

In the redesigned multimedia messaging app, Snap Map, which with the help of an animated map displays a friend's physical location. This can be seen on the left side of the chat. Till now, it was used by dragging down from the camera screen. Additionally, Snapchat's Discover option in the latest version has been renamed as Community.

“This test’s UI offers more space to innovate and increases the opportunity to engage with and discover even more of what Snapchat has to offer,” The Verge quoted a Snapchat spokesperson as saying. The report added that the news briefs feature that is also in the testing phase is called "Happening Now".

It includes the latest headlines from publishers like NowThis, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. It features one-sentence headlines, and once clicked, takes you to a full-screen news brief with a photo and relevant information.

