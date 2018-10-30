English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Snapchat to Run Out of Steam as User Growth Stalls
Snapchat lost nearly 2 million daily active users in the third quarter this year and now has 186 million daily users.
Snapchat to Run Out of Steam as User Growth Stalls (Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...
With just $1.4 billion in its kitty at the end of third quarter results, the already struggling multimedia messaging platform Snapchat could even lose $1.5 billion in 2019, analysts have predicted. Snapchat lost nearly 2 million daily active users in the third quarter this year and now has 186 million daily users. "Snapchat could run out of money well before it's projected to break even in 2020 or 2021," TechCrunch reported on Sunday, quoting market research firm MoffetNathanson.
Snapchat's daily active users number shrank 1.5 per cent to 188 million in the second quarter of 2018, down from 191 million in the first quarter this year. It appears that Facebook-owned Instagram "Stories" has stalled Snapchat's growth. More than 400 million people use Instagram's "Stories" feature daily to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.
WhatsApp's Snapchat "Stories" clone called "Status" has also hit 450 million daily users. "Snap did successfully reduce the rate of its free cash flow burn from a loss of $234 million in Q2 2018 to a loss of $159 million in Q3. "But unless Snap bounces back, it will still need either an investor or acquirer to come to its aid by 2020," the report added.
Snapchat's daily active users number shrank 1.5 per cent to 188 million in the second quarter of 2018, down from 191 million in the first quarter this year. It appears that Facebook-owned Instagram "Stories" has stalled Snapchat's growth. More than 400 million people use Instagram's "Stories" feature daily to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.
WhatsApp's Snapchat "Stories" clone called "Status" has also hit 450 million daily users. "Snap did successfully reduce the rate of its free cash flow burn from a loss of $234 million in Q2 2018 to a loss of $159 million in Q3. "But unless Snap bounces back, it will still need either an investor or acquirer to come to its aid by 2020," the report added.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Air, Mac Mini And All New iPad Pro Launched: Price, Specifications And More
- Shibani Dandekar on Rumoured Relationship with Farhan Akhtar: Don't Need to Announce Who I'm Dating
- Datsun GO, GO+ First Drive Review: Modern, Up-To-Date and Better Value for Money
- 'MS Dhoni an Absolute Must for 2019 World Cup' - Sunil Gavaskar
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...