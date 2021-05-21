Snapchat Will Allow You to Make Legos With Friends in Augmented Reality–Online or In Person

Snapchat last night introduced some really cool stuff. We have talked about the company’s latest Spectacles that come as one of the first true AR glasses out there. Apart from the glasses, Snap also launch a new type of AR lens called “Connected Lenses," that allows Snapchat users to connect and enjoy an AR experience or game together even if they’re not in the same physical space. Snap has partnered with toy-make Lego for first application of Connected Lens, which will allow users to build a Lego model in AR together - either in the same room or online.

Snapchat showed off a demo video, with both the users seeing the same floating Lego model on a table and they can add parts, effects, and animations to the model, which are reflected for both the users in real time. This comes as Snap tries to expand its augmented reality lenses, which include popular photo filter lenses. Creators will also be able to build new Connected Lenses using Snap’s Lens Studio. The new Lego Lens is reported to be available on Lego’s Snapchat profile soon.

Snap also introduced its latest Spectacles, which comes as the company’s first true AR glasses. The new lens however is not for sale and is only available for developers to try out new applications as of now. The latest Spectacles come with dual waveguide displays that are capable of superimposing AR effects made with Snapchat’s software tools. The frame of the glasses hold four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers, and a built-in touchpad.

