Snapchat Will Fact-Check all Political Advertising: CEO Evan Spiegel
Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel's stance follows Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg's refusal to censor political ads, and Twitter's Jack Dorsey banning them altogether.
Image for Representation
Fake news and misinformation have become two of the biggest issues plaguing popular social media sites. With companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google coming under the scanner in recent months, multimedia messaging app Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel on Monday said that his company is fact-checking all political advertising. In an interview with CNBC, Spiegel said that his company subjects "all advertising to review, including political advertising."
Spiegel further said, that given the fact that they reach to so many young people, many of whom are first time voters, they are trying to create a place for political ads on their platform. According to him, the platforms are being created such so that youngsters can engage in political conversation, but they are trying to not allow misinformation to appear in advertising.
Comparing Snapchat's policy on political ads to cable television, Spiegel said it is more similar to cable than broadcast, the interview revealed. This is in sharp contrast to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has defended the social media app's decision to not fact-check political advertising, the CNBC report said, adding that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, on his part, has decided to ban all sorts of politically inclined adverts. While Google has remained largely silent on the matter, but in an interaction with The Globe and Mail, they had said they will ban all political adverts in Canada ahead of the country's federal elections.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Confesses His Love for Rashami Desai, Says Want to go Back and Propose Her
- Mubi Wants You to Watch Critically Acclaimed Cinema at Rs 199 For Three Months
- WhatsApp Beta Tests Letting You Sign in on Multiple Devices; No Dark Mode Updates Yet
- Maneka Gandhi Sends Help Within an Hour After Journalist Tweets Photo of Injured Monkey
- Not Thinking About Revenge against Oman in FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri