Snapchat's Special AR Camera Lens to Land on ShareChat-Owned Moj Short Video App

Indian short video platform Moj is integrating Snapchat's Camera Kit following a newly formed partnership with its parent company Snap. The integration will allow Moj to leverage Snapchat's AR capabilities and camera features for its increasing userbase. The feature is now rolling out the Moj's Android and iOS apps and users can get the latest version from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively. It essentially means that users on the short video app can access Snapchat's familiar Lens Carousel, directly on the app when creating video content.

In a statement, Moj announced that the company will also develop over 400 lenses over multiple phases. It would allow creators to add a variety of effects to their short videos. Moj will further collaborate with Snapchat Official Lens Creators (OLC) in India to create more tailored experiences. At the start, Moj has released over 30 Snapchat lenses for its users to use.

Speaking over the collaboration, Gaurav Mishra, SVP-Product at Moj's parent ShareChat said, "It has been our constant endeavour to create benchmarks of innovation and build camera technology for the future. This exclusive partnership makes us the first Indian short video platform to bring Snap's innovative Camera Kit technology to India. The newly launched collection of 30 Lenses will give our community a never seen before social experience and make content creation on Moj a whole lot more fun. We are supremely excited about this collaboration and look forward to our creators making magic with these advanced Lenses and their original ideas." Snap executive Ben Schwerin also lauded the parternship and added that its camera features on Moj will allow content creators in India play to "unlock new levels of creativity."

To use the Snapchapt lenses, Moj users will need to open the app and tap the camera tab at the bottom of the screen. Moj will also have a verified Brand Profile on Snapchat, allowing Snapchatters to access Moj created lenses, with a link to the Moj app. The lenses launched today include classic Augmented Reality face Lenses so creators can express a variety of moods, as well as 3D Full Body tracking lenses that creators can use in their dance videos. Some of the Lenses were also created by Snapchat OLCs in India Hardik Shah (Superfan.ai) and Vivek Singh.