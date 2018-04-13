Snapdeal Announces 3-Day 'Mega Deals' Festival With Offers of up to 70% Discount

E-commerce firm Snapdeal has launched a three-day sale offering double-digit discounts across categories like mobile and electronics, fashion, home and more. The three-day sale by Snapdeal will be lasting from April 13 to April 15. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on various products across various price segments and categories. Along with the discounts, HDFC, HSBC and IndusInd bank customers can also avail an instant 10 percent discount on their purchase.During this sale period, the e-commerce player will be offering up to 70 percent discount on women’s fashion and up to 70 percent discount on men’s watches. The customers can also purchase high capacity power banks starting at Rs 599 as well as HP Deskjet printer starting at Rs 1,599. Moreover, the summer beauty essentials are up for grab at a minimum of 20 percent discount. Users can also buy a Digi Smart Digi 32-inch HD Smart LED TV at Rs 12,990.Other than these discount, the e-commerce platform is also offering discounts on some of the smartphones like the Swipe Elite X. Customers can also purchase safari luggage bags at a minimum of 60 percent discount and selfie sticks priced at Rs 99. Cleartrip gift cards are also available with up to 20 percent discount.As for the sale on the electronics and mobiles, Snapdeal is offering a flat 20 percent off on teh Swipe Elite X and a minimum of 40 percent off on HP DeskJet 1112 Printer as well as smart-watches from Bingo, IBS and others.Other electronics equipment on sale include air conditioners from Blue Star, Carrier and others, starting at Rs 17,490, high capacity power banks (15000 mAh and above) from Callmate, Stonx and others starting at Rs 499, as well as a WD My Passport 2TB external hard drive at Rs 5799. Snapdeal sale is also offering selfie sticks starting at Rs 99 and Bluetooth speakers starting at Rs 399. SanDisk 32GB A1 Memory Card is available for Rs 699.