Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Snapdeal Founders Booked for Delivering Fake Products to Customer

An assistant sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the case against Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl and COO Rohit Bansal.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Snapdeal Founders Booked for Delivering Fake Products to Customer
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Snapdeal is under fire again, this time for allegedly delivering fake products. According to reports, Rajasthan Police has registered a case against the founders of the e-commerce website, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, for delivering fake ‘Woodland’ products to a local Congress leader.

Both Bahl and Bansal were booked for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after businessman Indermohan Singh Honey, who has also been a spokesperson for the Congress party, complained that he was delivered a fake Woodland belt and wallet by Snapdeal.

Honey said he suspected the genuineness of the products, ordered on 17 July 2019 on Snapdeal, when they were delivered at his home. He then took them to a local Woodland showroom where it was confirmed that they were fake.

Gumanpura station house officer Manoj Singh Sikarwal confirmed: “The (Woodland) staff there examined the products and said they were duplicate and fake.”

An assistant sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the case against Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl and COO Rohit Bansal.Indermohan Singh claimed that he had got a bad deal from Snapdeal in the past also when he was not delivered the wristwatch he had ordered. Though he had got a refund later. Earlier this week, renowned accessories and watchmaker Fastrack had also tweeted saying that “Snapdeal is one of the most common online platforms where we see the marketplace selling fake watches”.

Snapdeal, meanwhile, was in news this week after Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal Group, invested an undisclosed amount in the e-commerce website. The investment has been made by Piramal in his personal capacity. Snapdeal’s recently announced audited financial results for FY 2018-19 highlighted the company’s strong performance. In FY 2018-19, Snapdeal’s revenue soared 73% and its loss dropped sharply by 71%. In the same period, traffic on Snapdeal’s marketplace surged 2.3 times to 70 million unique monthly users and the number of transacting users grew 2.2 times in the last 12 months. 

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram