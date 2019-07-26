Snapdeal Founders Booked for Delivering Fake Products to Customer

Snapdeal is under fire again, this time for allegedly delivering fake products. According to reports, Rajasthan Police has registered a case against the founders of the e-commerce website, Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, for delivering fake ‘Woodland’ products to a local Congress leader.

Both Bahl and Bansal were booked for cheating under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after businessman Indermohan Singh Honey, who has also been a spokesperson for the Congress party, complained that he was delivered a fake Woodland belt and wallet by Snapdeal.

Honey said he suspected the genuineness of the products, ordered on 17 July 2019 on Snapdeal, when they were delivered at his home. He then took them to a local Woodland showroom where it was confirmed that they were fake.

Gumanpura station house officer Manoj Singh Sikarwal confirmed: “The (Woodland) staff there examined the products and said they were duplicate and fake.”

An assistant sub-inspector has been assigned to investigate the case against Snapdeal CEO Kunal Bahl and COO Rohit Bansal.Indermohan Singh claimed that he had got a bad deal from Snapdeal in the past also when he was not delivered the wristwatch he had ordered. Though he had got a refund later. Earlier this week, renowned accessories and watchmaker Fastrack had also tweeted saying that “Snapdeal is one of the most common online platforms where we see the marketplace selling fake watches”.

Snapdeal, meanwhile, was in news this week after Anand Piramal, executive director of the Piramal Group, invested an undisclosed amount in the e-commerce website. The investment has been made by Piramal in his personal capacity. Snapdeal’s recently announced audited financial results for FY 2018-19 highlighted the company’s strong performance. In FY 2018-19, Snapdeal’s revenue soared 73% and its loss dropped sharply by 71%. In the same period, traffic on Snapdeal’s marketplace surged 2.3 times to 70 million unique monthly users and the number of transacting users grew 2.2 times in the last 12 months.