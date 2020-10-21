Snapdeal Kum Mein Dum Sale Sees Traction From Small Towns in India With More Than 90% Orders

Snapdeal that recently wrapped up its Kum Mein Dum Diwali sale has said that the platform saw 90 percent of the orders coming from non-metro cities during the five-day sale event. According to the company, the shift indicates a growth in online shopping in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities amid the pandemic as well as with wider adoption of smartphones coupled with the availability of cheaper Internet connections across India. Smaller cities like Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Raniganj and Durgapur (Bengal), Patiala and Gurdaspur (Punjab), Anand, Bharuch, and Una, (Gujarat), Miryalaguda (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhimavaram (Telangana) clocked "impressive order volumes," the company in a press note added.

Another surprising development during the Kum Mein Dum sale that took place between October 16 to 20, was that home category products this year outnumbered fashion apparels' sale on the platform which have traditionally been the top-performer. Products from the home category were also the largest selling items during the festival sale, therefore denoting a change in shopping behaviour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. From the category, the top-selling products include food processors, kitchen tools, pressure cookers, bed covers, quilts & comforters, home decor items, home cleaning equipment, LED lights, and more, the company said in a press note on Wednesday. Customers living in northern states of India also purchased products such as water heaters, electric kettles and even Air purifiers ahead of the winter season.

Notably, at the end of the Snapdeal Kum Mein Dum Diwali sale, nearly 70 percent of the orders were received by sellers located beyond the top five metropolitan areas of the country. These include sellers in major non-metro commercial hubs like Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore who received a large volume of orders every year, including in the festive season.

Ahead of Diwali, there was also a huge demand for decorative and cooking items among customers. "Popular Diwali items like string lights, toran, rangoli stencils, wall stickers and pooja accessories - sold directly by the manufacturers - were high selling items," Snapdeal said. The company added that this year, the demand for e-gifting cards on the platform saw three times growth. Speaking more about this year's Snapdeal Kum Mein Dum sale, the company noted, "The extent and depth of orders received and shipped from non-metros cities illustrates the accelerated growth of online commerce in recent months."

Snapdeal added over 60 lakh customers during the pandemic, and four out of every 10 orders placed on the platform during the Diwali sale were by first time users.