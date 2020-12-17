Snapdeal Now Allows Users to Make Doorstep Payment With UPI-Linked Apps Like PhonePe, Paytm and More

Snapdeal has announced a collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to allow buyers to make QR-based digital payments at the time of accepting delivery of their orders. The new development is aimed especially at new or first-time customers who are not comfortable in pre-paying for the goods at the time of purchase. The e-commerce company says that customers will be able to scan the code with any UPI-linked payment app on their phone and pay for their purchase. The customer will be able to confirm the name of the payee and the amount before approving the payment.

Customers can make the UPI payment via platforms such as Bhim, Google Pay, Whatsapp Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and UPI apps from leading private and public sector banks like HDFC, SBI, ICICI and others. With the doorstep UPI payment option, the company also hopes to increase the adoption of digital payments in non-metro cities. Until now, several platforms including Snapdeal accepted cash-on-delivery (COD) or doorstep card payments; however, given the pandemic, many platforms are encouraging online transaction to ensure social distancing.

Speaking about the development in a press note, Rajnish Wahi, Senior Vice President, Snapdeal said, "This integration with NPCI allows our users to time the payment to their comfort levels and also enables our delivery partners to reduce handling of cash. We also believe that this will expand the adoption of UPI in smaller cities and towns in India.”

Snapdeal says that the digital pay-on-delivery option reduces time spent at the doorstep for delivery. The move also helps reduce the amount of cash handled by delivery executives and courier companies, as the amount flows directly from the customer’s bank account to the designated account of the marketplace. Recently, Snapdeal announced that it expanded its foothold in over 27,000 pin codes across India. The company added that it is working extensively with large logistics firms like Bluedart, Delhivery, FedEx, and Xpressbees, to reach out to more customers in a shorter duration.