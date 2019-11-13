Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Snapdragon 865 Leaked Features Point to 20 Percent Performance Improvement Over Predecessor

Qualcomm is expected to announced the Snapdragon 865 chipset next month.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Qualcomm is all set to host its annual Snapdragon Tech Summit next month. It was expected that the chipset maker will be unveiling Snapdragon 865, embedded with X55 5G Modem, during the summit. However, three weeks before the announcement, a Weibo post has leaked the specifications of the Snapdragon 865.

GSMArena was the first one to notice the post, and has reported all the leaked features. According to the social media post, the upcoming flagship chipset is believed to be built on Samsung’s 7nm EUV process. The latest variant of the chip will be coming in 4G and 5G variants.

It can also be noted that the Snapdragon 865 will come with a main Kryo Gold ARM Cortex A77 core clocked at 2.84GHz. This will come in addition to three A77 cores running at 2.42GHz, whereas the four other Kryo Silver A55 cores will be clocking at 1.8GHz.

Talking about the CPU, it is said to give a 20 percent faster and better performance as compared to the predecessor Snapdragon 855+. For the GPU side, Snapdragon 865 will have Adreno 650 clocked at 587QMHz. This will provide a 17-20 percent boost over the earlier Adreno 640.

Mentioning the other features, it is said that the Snapdragon 865 will be supporting LPDDR5 RAM. In other news, Samsung, Xiaomi and Sony will be the first manufacturers to incorporate the new Snapdragon 865.

