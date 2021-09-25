Snoop Dogg Reveals He Is An NFT Whale; Has A Collection Of Over $17 Million

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have everyone interested in them. These are digital assets that represent reale-world objects like art, music, videos, among other things. Rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that he is an NFT collector and has been functioning under the pseudonym Cozomo de’ Medici. Using this anonymous Twitter account, Snoop has been sharing detailed tips on making money in the crypto space. The rapper revealed that he is Cozomo de’ Medici on Thursday. According to a portfolio estimate tool, Snoop’s wallet is loaded with NFT collectibles with prices amounting to over $17 million (roughly Rs 125 crores).

Nine items from Snoop Dogg’s NFT collection from the Ethereum blockchain-based CryptoPunks are said to be the most valuable, according to a report in Decrypt.co. These include CryptoPunk’s most valuable profile picture NFTs worth around $4.6 million (roughly Rs 33.9 crores). The rapper also owns ten Meebits NFTs which are 3D avatars created by Larva Labs.

Now, Snoop Dogg is not the only international celebrity that is has been into NFTs. NBA star Stephen Curry, social media influencer Jake Paul, and TV personality Steve Harvey have also been involved in collecting NFTs. Snoop, however, has covertly been rather deeper into the space.

In India, Amitabh Bachchan is said to roll out his own NFTs including some unique and exclusive artworks surrounding his identity by November this year, reports have recently said.

