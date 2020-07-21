So, What Are The Five Cool Gadgets That Samsung Will Launch At Galaxy Unpacked On Aug 5?

Samsung is expected to launch five new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked virtual event next month. This is the first time the Korean technology company has confirmed what is on the menu in terms of new launches at the company’s annual event. While Samsung hasn’t shared the exact product details or names as yet, we could perhaps expect the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Fold 2 which will succeed the gorgeous Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone and the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds will be unveiled. At the same time, Samsung has hinted at something new that you can wear around your wrist, which could indicate a new smartwatch is on the way.

“At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.),” says T M Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, in a blog post.

Could we perhaps expect the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds along with a smartwatch?

Samsung says they are focusing on three strategic priorities in the coming months. Roh emphasizes on meaningful innovations, which will include technologies such as 5G and foldable devices. He says that Samsung has invested heavily in research and development over the last 6 months and that they are now ready for bolder innovation.

The company insists that collaboration and partnerships will continue to be in focus. Samsung already has partnerships with Google, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify, to name a few. “We worked with Google to optimize video-calling¹ so users could more easily connect. We also expanded our partnership with Microsoft so Galaxy smartphones and Windows PCs can share messages, photos, and calendar reminders in real-time,” says Roh. He says the partnership with Microsoft will further include Xbox gaming too.

Last but not least, Samsung realizes the importance of moving fast in a market that has been impacted heavily by the Coronavirus pandemic. “The pandemic posed a stiff test,” he says, before adding, “This agility is also what has enabled us to bring to life the powerful devices, and their connected experiences, which we will be introducing at Galaxy Unpacked. We saw that people wanted – and needed – devices optimized for work, play, and multi-tasking for a diverse range of lifestyles.”

