Soccer Battles, an Action-Strategy Mobile Game by Creators of Teen Patti Octro Launched Globally

Octro India, the Indian gaming company behind popular mobile titles like Teen Patti and Indian Rummy, has announced the launch of Soccer Battles. Set in a futuristic era, the action-strategy game combines Football’s goal-scoring elements with strategy-based elements like character placing and power-ups to create a distinct title that intersects "sports and entertainment." The mobile title is currently available to download for free via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Soccer Battles is 290MB in size on Apple App Store, while it is roughly 86MB in size on Google Play Store.

The objective of the game is to score maximum goals by pushing the ball into the opponent's post, similar to a regular football (or soccer) game. However, players are given scores based on the distance their characters cover with the ball. Naturally, opponents can try to stall the movements of players with given artilleries. Octro explains there are two-touchdown points, crossing which get you three points and five points, respectively. Scoring a goal after the second touchdown area gets you ten more points while a successful attack will get the player 18 points.

Speaking over Soccer Battles, Saurabh Aggarwal, CEO at Octro said in a company statement that "In the last few years, we have been planning to diversify into different genres at Octro. Our goal was to design a high fidelity gaming IP with unique toon style locations but with the feel of a normal playing area. We fundamentally wanted to create a real-time multiplayer game that has a unique balance of soccer and action." Notably, Manav Sethi, CMO at Octro adds that the company's latest mobile title has received a positive reception from users between 10-18 years.

A player can choose between various characters to form a team. To win against your opponents, players will need to create a balanced team with the right combination of superhumans, super-mechs, and powers.