English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Social-Media Commerce Accounts For 79% of Online Selling in India
Across the Asian markets surveyed, India leads with 84 per cent of merchants using mobile-enabled payment methods, according to the survey.
(REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Loading...
Sales through social media platforms account for over 79 per cent of the total online selling of goods and services in India, a PayPal report said on Thursday. Growing digitisation and increasing internet penetration in India have reportedly encouraged commerce to move online, it said.
"Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are used most by merchants in India, than anywhere across Asia (excluding China)," said the report named "Beyond Networking: Social Commerce as a Driver of Digital Payments".
Across the Asian markets surveyed, India leads with 84 per cent of merchants using mobile-enabled payment methods, according to the survey.
The survey found that about 52 per cent of the total consumer demand on social media commerce comprises cosmetics and beauty products.
"Facebook, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are used most by merchants in India, than anywhere across Asia (excluding China)," said the report named "Beyond Networking: Social Commerce as a Driver of Digital Payments".
Across the Asian markets surveyed, India leads with 84 per cent of merchants using mobile-enabled payment methods, according to the survey.
The survey found that about 52 per cent of the total consumer demand on social media commerce comprises cosmetics and beauty products.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- What is The Most Horrible Thing You Faced as a Woman in India? A Quora Thread Shows The Mirror
- Google Home Mini Grabs Top Spot Among Connected Speakers Globally
- Classy Pogba Steers Manchester United to 3-0 Win at Young Boys
- Djokovic to Provide Fire Power For Team Europe at Laver Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...