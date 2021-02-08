News18 Logo

tech

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Tech»SoftBank Posts Third-quarter Profit Gain As Vision Fund Rallies
1-MIN READ

SoftBank Posts Third-quarter Profit Gain As Vision Fund Rallies

SoftBank Posts Third-quarter Profit Gain As Vision Fund Rallies

SoftBank Group Corp on Monday recorded an 844 billion yen ($8 billion) profit at its Vision Fund unit in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with a loss a year ago as it gained from investments in Uber Technologies and other companies.

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp on Monday recorded an 844 billion yen ($8 billion) profit at its Vision Fund unit in the three months to Dec. 31 compared with a loss a year ago as it gained from investments in Uber Technologies and other companies.

The earnings mark a sea change from a year earlier when high profile misses such as the flopped IPO of office sharing firm WeWork and the COVID-19 pandemic forced CEO Masayoshi Son to sell down assets to stabilise his investing empire.

During the third quarter net profit ballooned more than 20 times to 1.17 trillion yen ($11.09 billion). That compared with an estimate of 171 billion yen from four analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

($1 = 105.5000 yen)


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...