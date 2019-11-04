Some Google Pixel 3 Owners Receive Confidential November Android Update by Mistake

An Android security update that was supposed to be rolled out on November 4 was mistakenly sent to Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices on Friday. The devices were accidentally included in a Googler-only internal OTA (over the air) update, as per reports. However, this is not the first time that Google has accidentally rolled out an update. Earlier in July, the tech giant had rolled out an update for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices two weeks prior to its official release.

Back then Google had released a statement saying: "This is a confidential Googlers-only OTA to update your device to Android 9 with July 2019 security patches and critical bug fixes. You may use your device normally but do not discuss or comment on this update externally. Send feedback to android-dogfood-discuss@. See go/release-faqs for more info!"

According to a report, the Googler-only Pixel 3 OTA update applies a newer Android 10 security patch. The new update should allow third-party launchers to become compatible with the new gesture navigation system on all Pixel devices running on Android 10. Furthermore, this could also go on to be the first update for the 2019 Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL as well. Apart from the accidental update, an official Google account on Reddit has also revealed that the Recorder app from Pixel 4 will now be made available to previous Pixel models as well.

