Samsung is already rolling out stable Android 10 updates for some Galaxy S10, Galaxy 10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones for in Germany. According to reports, it is not clear when the Seoul based South Korean smartphone manufacturer will introduce the update in other countries and when the users who tested the beta versions will get the stable Android 10 update. This Android 10 update comes with the December security patch and has software version G97 XXU3BSKO. The size of the update is around 140 MB. Users of Samsung Galaxy S10e, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ using the One 2.0 beta version in Germany will soon get the notification for updating their devices to Android 10.

Users may also go to the Settings option of their S10e, S10, or S10+ devices and then click on the Software update menu to update their devices with the latest stable Android 10. Meanwhile, Samsung has revealed stable Android 10 roadmap for its smartphones. From January 2020, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series along with Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 would be the first to get the Android 10 update, and the rollout will run all the way through till September.

