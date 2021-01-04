Someone Is Already Selling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Online Ahead of Speculated Launch Date

Samsung may launch its Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earphones later this month. Coming up to the speculated January 14 launch, the Galaxy Buds Pro have been leaked in several reports and rumours in the past few months. Now, it seems like someone is already selling the TWS earbuds from Samsung, even before they are launched. The Facebook marketplace listing where the person is selling the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also shows several live images of the product, along with the retail box of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

The Facebook Marketplace listing was first spotted by the folks at SamMobile. The person behind the listing says that they have two pairs of the truly wireless earbuds, one of which is being put to sale on Facebook for $180 (roughly Rs 13,100). The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are reported to be launched at a price of $199 (roughly Rs 14,500). Apart from the images of the Galaxy Buds Pro and the retail box, the Facebook listing also affirms few details about the truly wireless earphones that have surfaced in past leaks and reports.

The back of the box shown in the Facebook Marketplace listing shows that the Galaxy Buds Pro will come with a 2-way speaker system and an improved IPX7 rating. Further, the retail box also shows that the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro will have active noise cancellation. Apart from these, the earbuds will have up to 18 hours of combined battery life including the case. The Galaxy Buds Pro will have a black retail box, the Facebook Marketplace listing shows.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21 series of flagship smartphone. The South Korean manufacturer will probably launch these products on January 14. The company will also unveil its new Exynos chip (possibly Exynos 2100) on January 12 as well.