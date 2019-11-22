Sonos Acquires Voice Assistant Startup Snips; Won't Compete With Alexa, Google Assistant
Smart Speaker maker Sonos revealed in its quarterly earnings report that the $37 million acquisition was to create something 'music-specific'.
Image for Representation (Image: Sonos)
Smart speaker brand Sonos has revealed in the quarterly earnings report that it has acquired voice assistant startup Snips in a cash deal worth $37 million. Variety reported that Sonos acquired the Paris-Tokyo-based startup. Sonos is getting a European office with over 50 staff as well as voice-specific patents through the deal. The Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said that the company is not planning to compete with Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, but rather the acquisition was to create something more music-specific.
According to Spence, they will take advantage of Snips' voice recognition and natural language understanding features in building its own voice features. While Spence did not reveal anything on when and how the Snips technology will be incorporated in Sonos products, his remarks suggested that a stress on privacy could be a part of the appeal to customers who are wary of companies such as Amazon and Google with their voice recordings, adding, “We can do it with privacy in mind," he says. In its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended September 30, Sonos generated $294.2 million in revenue, compared to $272.9 million during the same quarter a year ago.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Microsoft Delays Surface Earbuds to Next Year, as Things Aren’t Quite Right
- Everyone is Keen to Play in Srinagar: I-League CEO Confident Real Kashmir Games Will be Safe