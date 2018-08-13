Sonos Smart Speakers Receive Alexa 'Announcements' Update

Sonos has borne another fruit with its partnership with Amazon in the form of a recent update that promises new features to its smart speakers. In the form of a cloud update, two of the Sonos smart speakers will now be getting Amazon Alexa Announcements. Along with making announcements through the Alexa powered speakers, the new update will also allow the users to filter out which of the announcements reaches which of the devices.As of now, the Alexa Announcements update has been rolled out on Sonos One and Sonos Beam. With this, users will be able to give out commands like "Alexa, announce that dinner is ready" or "Alexa, broadcast the midnight dance party is beginning" and the Alexa powered Sonos speakers will play the announcements in the user's voice on all of your Sonos One, Beam, and compatible Alexa-enabled devices.What's more, the users will be able to send announcements from Alexa-enabled devices and even from the Alexa App on Android and iOS devices. Users can also use the command “Alexa, broadcast” or “Alexa, tell everyone" instead of “Alexa, announce."Announcements can also be muted on a particular device by putting it on the Do Not Disturb mode.