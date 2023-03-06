Sonos Sub Mini Wireless Subwoofer Launched In India: Price, Specifications & Availability

The US-based audio product manufacturer Sonos has announced the launch of the Sonos Sub Mini wireless subwoofer with a compact, aesthetic design and balanced bass in India.

The new Sub Mini has dual custom woofers and advanced processing for deep, dynamic low-end with minimal buzz, rattle, and distortion.

Sonos Sub Mini Price

Sonos Sub Mini comes in matte black and white colour options. It will be available at Rs 59,999 in India.

“Sub Mini is a welcome addition to the Sonos family, rounding out our home theatre product line-up so listeners can experience cinema-quality sound that makes them feel like the main character – or player – in their favourite content," said Maxime Bouvat-Merlin, SVP for Hardware and Operations at Sonos.

Sonos Sub Mini Specifications

It is launched on the heels of two new soundbars – Beam and Ray – Sonos. According to the company, the new subwoofer features a round design that allows it to blend naturally into your home aesthetic without taking up too much space. It has dual custom woofers with advanced processing for deep, dynamic sound with minimal buzz, rattle, and distortion.

The inward-facing woofers have a force-canceling effect that helps to eliminate sound distortion. The advanced digital signal processing of the product delivers maximum bass response and full-toned, low-frequency output. You can easily pair the Sonos Sub Mini with other speakers like Beam, Ray, One, and One SL for an improved sound experience.

It’s easy to pair with Beam or Ray, or you can drop it even lower with Sonos One. Also, you can add Sub Mini to your Sonos system with just a few taps in the Sonos app, mixing and matching different speakers to create your perfect sound system.

Trueplay fine-tunes Sub Mini’s sound by detecting reflections off of walls and furniture, giving you the best listening experience for your room and setup.

