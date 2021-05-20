Sony 14mm F1.8 G Master Lens with Quiet AF Launched at Rs 1.63 Lakh

Sony has launched a new G Master prime lens, the Sony 14mm F1.8 G Master. The lens comes in to the flagship G Master range of lenses for Sony’s Alpha cameras with E mounts. The Sony G Master 14mm F1.8 lens measures 460 grams, and for its offering, has a middling size at 9.98cm. In terms of specifications, the lens features two extreme aspherical (XA) elements that should help remove aberrations such as barrelling, vignetting and edge distortions. The construction of the lens further features one super extra-low dispersion (ED) and two ED glass elements, which will aim to retain optical sharpness by minimising colour bleeding. The lens also gets the Sony Nano AR Coating II to reduce refraction based optical aberrations such as flares or ghosting.

The Sony 14mm F1.8 G Master lens further features two extreme dynamic (XD) linear motors for fast and quiet autofocus performance. The high curvature on the XA element in the front of the lens can reduce sagittal coma flare, says Sony. The latter applies specifically to night scenes and long exposure starry night photography and videography, and looks to ensure that edge distortions of fine, bright points do not appear stretched or distorted at the edges of the frame.

Other elements include a nine-blade circular aperture mechanism, minimum focus distance of 25cm to aid portraits and bokeh, a low vibration autofocus module for suiting video performance, and a dust and moisture resistant design that suits outdoor shooting. The Sony 14mm F1.8 G Master is priced at Rs 1,62,990, and is listed to be available for purchase starting today, May 20. The lens can be bought on Sony’s own online store, as well as dedicated physical Sony centres retailing Alpha mirrorless cameras.

With the latest launch, the Sony G Master lens lineup now has 14 lenses, including five zoom and nine fixed focus lenses to offer. The professional Sony G Master range starts with the 24mm F1.4 prime lens, and is priced onward of Rs 1.38 lakh.

