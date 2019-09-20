Sony a7R IV Mirrorless Camera with 61MP Full-Frame Sensor Launched at Rs 2,99,990

The Sony a7R IV has been launched in India, with introductory body-only prices pegged at Rs 2,99,990. This is the highest ever full frame sensor resolution introduced by Sony, and subsequently, also the highest resolution production sensor of its kind in the world, at 61 megapixels. Along with that, the high resolution counterpart of Sony's flagship camera lineup comes with an upgraded Bionz X image processor, higher buffer memory for faster processing and burst shooting of up to 10fps (with AF/AE lock), 15-stop dynamic range, an upgraded hybrid focusing unit with eye tracking AF, 4K 30fps videography with options for uncompressed readout over HDMI and S-log3, HDR and HLG readout for post-processing.

In essence, Sony has thrown the proverbial kitchen sink at the flagship-grade camera, which also includes finer elements such as a 120fps electronic OLED viewfinder for more accurate subject viewing via the eyepiece, no pixel binning in videos and full-pixel readout for greater dynamic range and colour accuracy, two UHS-II card slots for fast storage standards to accommodate the large data videos, and more. The overall design and ergonomic layout of the Sony a7R IV remains similar, or nearly identical, to the rest of the Sony a7 lineup, while adding a digital audio interface to the camera's hot shoe in order to accommodate external microphones.

Designed for professional users who specifically require the added advantages offered by the ultra high resolution sensors, the Sony a7R IV is now a far more well-rounded camera in terms of its feature set, and is available already across all online and offline authorised retail channels of Sony's. The camera has been launched alongside a line of professional equipment, which include the C4EM vertical handgrip priced at Rs 31,990, the B1M shotgun mic priced at Rs 27,990, and the K3M XLR-input mic adapter kit, priced at Rs 46,990.

