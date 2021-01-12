Sony Airpeak Drone, Built for Alpha Mirrorless Cameras, Unveiled at CES 2021

Sony has taken a square aim at a sizeable market ruled largely by drone giants DJI. At the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show 2021, Sony has unveiled the Airpeak – a camera drone that is designed specifically to carry and operate Sony’s Alpha line of professional mirrorless cameras. The purpose of the drone is strictly professional, and is to be used for shooting aerial videos. To that end, Sony has also released a demo video showing both the drone and sample footage that is claimed to have been captured by the Airpeak drone.

The Airpeak has been some time coming, after Sony teased the launch of its first drone towards the end of 2020. However, the launch of the Airpeak also somewhat confirms that Sony isn’t really looking to delve into the casual and commercial drone category on standalone terms. Rather, the Airpeak is a result of Sony’s overall market power, and the fact that they do have the general engineering expertise required to build such a product. The Airpeak drone, on comparative terms, is not as tiny or sleek as some of DJI’s drones capable of mounting external and third party professional cameras. However, Sony has still claimed that the Airpeak is the smallest drone of its kind, i.e. drones that can be attached with external cameras.

The Sony Airpeak apparently also has artificial intelligence in some form. What it clearly appears to have, based on the demo video shared by Sony, are an integrated camera onboard, a stabilisation mechanism that can ensure that the attached camera and the drone remains stable even against heavy wind gusts. It can be an interesting product on overall terms, offering users of cameras such as the Sony a7R IV (for aerial photography) and the a7S III (for aerial videography) a proprietary drone that is better fitted to the Sony Alpha camera range, than even DJI’s professional offerings.

The Sony Airpeak is set to launch in select markets in the coming months, and pricing will likely only be announced then. The countries where Sony aims to launch the Airpeak is also undisclosed as of now.