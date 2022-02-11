Sony India launched its latest Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera in the market priced at Rs 2,42,490 but with the addition of a 28-70 mm zoom lens brings the final price to Rs 2,62,490. The new Sony Alpha 7 camera is available in the market and can be picked up from Sony Center, Alpha Flagship stores and other e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart as well. Sony Alpha 7 IV gets a capable flash shoot camera in the form of the HVL-F60RM2 which is priced at Rs 46,000.

Sony Alpha 7 IV Camera Specifications

Sony Alpha 7 IV camera comes with a full-frame 33-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, and powered by a Bionz XR processor which handles quick image processing. Sony says Alpha 7 IV comes with 33 percent improvement in real-time tracking, which is a vital part of photography in fast conditions. Sony has also equipped the new camera with advanced autofocus features like AF Assist which helps with seamless focus transitions.

Also Read: A Tinder Date Cost This Woman From Dubai More Than Rs 1.5 Crore: Here’s What Happened

You also have continuous shooting capability at 10fps, real-time Eye AF as well, so that you can capture humans, birds and animals with sharp focus always maintained with the subject in the shot. The hero of this imaging device is the new 33-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, which gets ISO 50-204800 level and a 15-stop dynamic range in tow.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Scarcity Of Chips Feeds Frustration And Inflation In US

The sensor also gets 5-axis optical image stabilisation in-body, a CFxpress Type A slot for media compatibility. It also features a QLED Quad-VGA viewfinder, remote sharing is there too, and offers remote control using the Imaging Edge Mobile app. The camera is capable of shooting 4K with S-Cinetone colour grading as well as 10-bit 4:2:2 colour sampling.

Watch Video: OnePlus Buds Z2 Review 🎧😎: Best TWS Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Under Rs 5000?

Sony Alpha 7 IV mirrorless camera has been launched along with the HVL-F60RM2 flash camera which delivers precise control and lighting while shooting with the premium camera. It also supports stable continuous flash shooting at high-speed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.