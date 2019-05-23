Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sony Announces Exit From Indian Smartphone Market After Facing Tough Competition

Sony Mobile, however, said that it would continue to monitor the market situations and business feasibility in the country.

IANS

Updated:May 23, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Sony Announces Exit From Indian Smartphone Market After Facing Tough Competition
Sony Mobile, however, said that it would continue to monitor the market situations and business feasibility in the country.
Facing stiff competition from Chinese and South Korean players, Japanese conglomerate Sony Corporation has announced to quit the Indian smartphone market.

Sony had less than 0.01 percent of the total Indian smartphone market share in the first quarter of 2019, according to Counterpoint Research.

Sony Mobile, however, said that it would continue to monitor the market situations and business feasibility in the country.

"Our focus markets are Japan, Europe, Hong Kong and Taiwan to drive profitability and future prospects in the 5G era," Sony Mobile said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We have ceased sales in Central and South America, the Middle East, South Asia, Oceania, etc. in FY 18," it added.

The company assured that it would continue its customer support operations including after sales support and software updates for existing customers in India.

The India smartphone market is currently dominated by Chinese players like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and OnePlus among others, besides South Korean tech giant Samsung.

According to Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst, Mobile Devices and Ecosystems, Counterpoint Research, the pressure from Chinese brands and Samsung in the major price segment resulted in continuous decline of sales for Sony.

"With declining sales in India and other markets, Sony took the right decision to focus on the high ASP (average selling price) markets such as Japan," Srivastava told IANS.

Sony India in July last year brought its flagship "Xperia XZ2" smartphone for Rs 72,990 to India that turned out to be its last launch.

"In a cut-throat market like India where Chinese smartphone brands rule the roost with industry-leading specs and having over 60 percent market share, it's tough for other brands to garner a meaningful revenue share. Sony has had a very minuscule market share in India," Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS.

For Sony, the performance of its mobile business has lacked the sheen and has been a clear outlier compared to its other divisions.

"It makes sense for it to cut its losses and refocus on other verticals," Ram added.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

