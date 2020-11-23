Sony Announces Fix For PlayStation 5 Bugs Including the 'Queued Downloads' Issue

Sony PlayStation 5 has been launched in most countries. Soon after the launch, users started reporting that bugs in their PlayStation 5 consoles. Few bugs reported had issues with queued downloads or 'view details' on the PS5. Among all the issues, the most problematic was the one that causes games and apps to be 'queued for download' forever, with the only option being resetting the console. Now, it appears that Sony has come up with a fix to the queued download and 'view details' bugs on the PlayStation 5. The company has released a software update and asked users to 'rebuild database' after the update by opening the PlayStation 5 in safe mode.

Sony announced the fix in a recent tweet. "If you’ve experienced issues downloading games with “Queued for Download” or “View Details” messages on PS5, please update the system software to the latest version, start your PS5 in safe mode then rebuild the database," the Japanese electronics giant said in a tweet from the Ask PlayStation handle. Sony said that users need to update their PlayStation 5 to the latest software version, then start their consoled in safe mode and select 'Rebuild Database' in order fix the queued download bug that has been much talked about in the past couple of weeks.

If you’ve experienced issues downloading games with “Queued for Download” or “View Details” messages on PS5, please update the system software to the latest version, start your PS5 in safe mode then rebuild the database. See "PS5:safe mode options" at https://t.co/BfgPSMafxd. pic.twitter.com/Vq7m0dXA23 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) November 19, 2020

According to reports, the fix announced by Sony solves the issue with games like Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Godfall getting stuck in queued downloads. Sony says it will fix all the bugs on its new PlayStation 5 in future updates very soon.

The PlayStation 5 has not been officially launched in India yet. There is no word from Sony as to when the PS5 will make it to Indian shores, but it is expected to arrive before the end of this year, since the console is shipping to buyers across the world.