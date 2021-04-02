Sony Announcing New Xperia Product on April 14: New Flagship, Compact Phone, or Both?

Japanese manufacturer Sony has announced a new event for April 14, where the company is expected to launch a new Xperia smartphone. The update about the upcoming Sony event comes from the Xperia YouTube channel’s banner, where the company lays out that there will be a new product announcement happening at 4:30PM Japan Standard Time (1:00PM IST). The YouTube banner, first spotted by Droid Life, doesn’t reveal what the Japanese manufacturer will announce, but there have been a rumours about a new Xperia flagship and a compact Xperia smartphone coming soon. The upcoming flagship is rumoured to be called the Sony Xperia 1 III, while the compact smartphone is reported to be called the Sony Xperia Compact and could end up as an Android competitor of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Apart from the Xperia 1 Mk 3 and the Xperia Compact, there have been rumours about an Xperia 5 and Xperia 10. However, most reports around the launch hint that Sony may launch a new entry in its flagship series - the Xperia 1. According to leaked specifications, the Sony Xperia 1 III may come with a persicope lens for zoom. A report in TechRadar recently published a report, where the publication leaked the key specifications of the upcoming Sony flagship. TechRadar cited tipster ZackBucks as the person behind the leaked specifications, which include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphones is rumoured to come with a 6.5-inch OLED panel and an aspect ratio of 21:9 - same as the Xperia 1 II. The leak also suggested that the display will be a 4K HDR panel that supports 10-bit colour and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Xperia Compact smartphone, on the other hand, has been rumoured to come with a 5.5-inch display, slightly bigger than the iPhone 12 Mini’s display.

Sony, in its announcement said that there is a new “product announcement" on April 14. So, it is safe to assume that the company may launch a single product during the event. Since the Xperia 1 has been in an annual-refresh cycle past couple of years, chances are that the company will announce its flagship only on April 14.