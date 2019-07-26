Sony Begins Beta Testing for PS4 Update 7.0: Know all About the new Features

Before Sony rolls out the new PlayStation 5 next year, the company is set for another major and probably the last update for the PlayStation 4. The tech company has begun beta testing for PS4 update 7.0. The testing is expected to bring in many new features. The players have already started to receive their codes. This time, the beta keys are redeemable up to twenty times, which means the gamers can share their keys with friends that want to test out the latest beta update features.

One of the features of the PS4 update 7.0 is a boost to the system's party chat limit, which has been now set at 16 from the earlier limit of 8 players. This feature is introduced to accommodate larger groups as the multiplayer games have grown in scope.

Apart from expended player size, the update will also improve voice chat quality. The beta participants have also reported a feature that allows for brightness customization on HDR-compatible content, with some games offering brightness and black level tuning for HDR. The HDR settings work across games and media applications like Netflix, letting you find a good HDR balance to match your set.

Another major upgrade is that the PS4 won’t need to restart after every update. Sony said in the beta invite that once update 7.00 is live, system software updates will “automatically be installed after download” if the System Software Update Files setting is switched on.

With some amazing features, the launch date for the final version of PS4 update 7.00 hasn’t been announced yet. In fact, Sony is keeping its lips sealed when it comes to revealing information about beta version PS4 update 7.0.